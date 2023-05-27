No lifeguards for Bixler beaches
KENDALLVILLE — Beaches at Bixler Lake will be open for swimming throughout the summer, but there will be no lifeguards on duty, according to the Kendallville Parks & Recreation Department.
Beaches are groomed. The water quality exceeds state health standards each week.
Swimmers will do so at their own risk. Small children and non-swimmers should always be accompanied by an adult for safety.
Community band schedules summer rehearsals
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Community Band will begin rehearsals on June 4 at 6 p.m. at the LaGrange First United Methodist Church on Spring Street. No auditions required. Just show up, or email gorehankal@yahoo.com for more information.
Wolcottville alumni plan banquet
WOLCOTTVILLE — Students who attended the Wolcottville School from 1942 through 2019 are invited to a Wolcottville School Reunion banquet on Saturday, June 10 in the gymnasium at Wolcott Mills School. Dick Ludlow serves as reunion president.
A social hour will be from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. when dinner will be served, catered by Twin Six Café. Dinner is $17 per person and by reservation.
Reservations are due June 1. Call or mail reservations to treasurer Beth Maskow, 5975 E S.R. 120, Howe IN 46746, email mbmaskow1950@gmail.com, or call 260-350-1825; ore recording secretary Vicki Domer, P.O. Box 225, Wolcottville IN 46795, email vickidoner@embarqmail.comtex, or call 854-2367.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.