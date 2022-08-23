LIGONIER — The Community Foundation announces, with great pleasure, that Jon Treadway is the 2022 winner of the Julia L. Atz Scholarship.
Treadway will pursue a master’s degree this fall in piano accompaniment and chamber music at Ball State University. He completed a bachelor’s degree in piano performance in May 2020 at Indiana State University in Terre Haute. Treadway is a 2016 graduate of Scottsburg High School in Scottsburg, Indiana.
Treadway began his piano journey at age 14.. He enjoys working with different choral ensembles, vocalists, and instrumentalists. As a collaborative artist, he can connect with and serve others. Working with other musicians demands flexibility and compromise, which is a rewarding process for Treadway. He is particularly passionate about American and English Art Songs.
Treadway has accompanied many ensembles over the years. Some of these groups include: Indiana State University’s Sycamore Singers, University Chorale, West Vigo High School’s choirs, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Mixed Choir and Drama Club, among others. In addition to his accompanying experiences, Treadwayn has also taught several private students.
The Julia L. Atz scholarship was established in 2004 by the late John Atz in honor of his wife. Mrs. Atz’s passion for music and the arts guided her family in establishing this scholarship fund at the Community Foundation of Noble County. This is the 13th year a scholarship has been awarded from the fund.
The scholarship is awarded to a senior in college or a post-graduate student pursuing a career in classical music performance or conducting, and with a college GPA of 3.00 or above. Applicants can reapply for the scholarship
For more information regarding the Julia Atz Scholarship or scholarships in general, contact the Community Foundation of Noble County at 260-894-3335 or visit the community foundation’s website in mid-November 2022 at www.NobleCountyCF.org or email Jennifer at Jennifer@CFNoble.org
