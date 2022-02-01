KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City have activities for all generations to enjoy in February. Register by calling 343-2010 or the online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Here is the schedule for February:
Cortex Project: No Sew Heart: Feb. 1-14 at both branches. Make a no-sew heart for your Valentine.
Family Paints: Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library: Paint a heart in Rooms C and D. Children may sign up with at least one adult, and indicate the number of participants in your group.
Cortex Project: Garden Marker Crafts: Feb. 15-28 at both locations.
Everybody Builds: Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 5:30 p.m., Rooms C and D, Kendallville Public Library. People of all ages are invited to join in a night of building with LEGOs. This program is free and no registration is required. At least one Adult should be with each group.
Family Paints: Thursday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m., Limberlost Branch. Paint a winter-themed piece of artwork. Sign up with at least one adult and the number of participants attending.
