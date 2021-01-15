Please read Revelation chapters 2 and 3.
In today’s world, people are viewing their purpose and worth through the eyes of man: what they accomplish, what they have/don’t have, what their status is/perceived, and how better or worse they are in comparison to others. Many decisions are made with the viewpoint of what a person is experiencing AT THIS TIME instead of viewing the whole aspects of life; the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual. The latter is often the most overlooked aspect of one’s life. Why is this?
Is it because man refuses to acknowledge there is a God? Maybe. Maybe they choose to ignore God because they feel God has ignored them. Is it the fact that people don’t value anything else but the present and desire what they can see/touch/feel and experience? Maybe. This still doesn’t negate the existence of the spirituality within each of us.
Being a pastor for the last 20 years, I have officiated hundreds of funerals and have been with those in their last moments of their lives. Many times I see and hear the families declare that the remains of the deceased are “not them anymore” (meaning their departed loved ones). Something had taken place to change the physical body into just the flesh we leave behind: the acceptance of the spirit which makes us the individuals we are. This discovery should have been noted at the very beginning of our lives; however, it is often reserved for our final moments. If we could become aware of our spirituality; what sort of difference could this have on our earthly relationships with one another? With God?
I used the passages found in Revelation to share the various things which interfere with our relationship with God because our thoughts are often focused on earthly/physical points of view and not including the spiritual aspects of relationships with God/man. Many of the churches listed have fallen short of what God has expected from all believers and no one ever knew about these until it was too late. Their focus was on the present and the fulfilling of their own desires instead of the development of relationships which address the spirituality of the person and God’s desire to be Savior and Lord of ALL aspects of one’s life. The Church Universal is failing today’s believers with the compromising to the world’s standards of worldview and not biblical principles. Sin, according to what God views as sin and not the world’s point of view, is not being spoken about. Preaching about prosperity, guilt-free living, that sin doesn’t exist or that it is determined by the acceptance of what society deems “sinful”, the lack of having a spiritual side (the “eat, drink, and be merry; for tomorrow we die…” mentality have compromised the Church from its original conception in regards of what the Disciples brought about in the beginning.
Whether you choose to believe this or not; it doesn’t change the facts: we are spiritual beings created by God. One day, when we die, all that we are dies except the spiritual of our existence. Our flesh will perish and decay. Our possessions will remain and be fought over by our relatives and friends. What remains of us on the hearts of our loved ones are the memories we created and leave behind. Our spirits remain as the creator/reminders of our lives (even though our true spirits are in the presence of God). If this is the truth; how can we assure others that we still live on in Christ? How can our spirituality assist others to gain the same intimacy in God and with God?
We first must take a spiritual inventory of ourselves: What does it look like? Is it the intimacy which God desires to have with us and FROM us? Is it one which will lead others to God/Christ/Holy Spirit or will it point to a worldview created by man? Can others see Christ in us and how we live daily with Him? Is there true desire for intimacy or is our relationship with God superficial like the churches in Revelation? Do you feel and intimacy with God or long for more?
I am, like all the pastors I know, are committed to assist you to connect with your spiritual side if you so choose. Please reach out and contact myself or the pastor of your choice to explore this. Examine your spirituality and engage with a deeper relationship with God. I bid you the peace of God.
