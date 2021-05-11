KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Parks Department has released information on several upcoming activities. Call the park office at 260-347-1064 with questions or for more information.
Tennis instruction
Introductory tennis lessons will be offered to children at the newly upgraded Bixler Lake tennis courts on Diamond Street.
Co-head instructors Emma Leedy and Kyle Blackburn will teach these affordable classes to share a sport that can provide fitness for a lifetime.
The classes are scheduled June 2 through June 28, with beginners meeting from 8 a.m. to 8:55 a.m. and intermediate students from 9 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. Classes are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The cost for 12 classes is $48. Class size is limited for individual attention from the instructors. Students should have their own racket and bring a new can of tennis balls.
Scenic painting instruction
Registration is still open for scenic painting instruction from professional artist Carl Mosher at the Kendallville Park Department Youth Center, 211 Iddings St.
Classes will meet at 6 p.m. on these dates:
May 20 – Foggy Mountain Lake
June 17 – Eagle Perched Over Lake with Snowy Mountain Background
July 15 – Girl with Dog on a Pier
Aug. 19 – Gold Finch (painted on slate)
Sept. 16 – Yellow Rose
Oct. 21 – Two Horses in the Fog
Each class is $25 per person, with all supplies included. Class size is limited. Samples of the paintings can be seen in the office and on the department’s Facebook page.
Free park passes for residents
Residents who live in Wayne Township or the part of Allen Township within the Kendallville city limits are encouraged to pick up their 2021 park passes and the park department’s office, 211 Iddings St., or at City Hall, 234 S. Main St.
The park passes entitles residents to free vehicle entry to Bixler Lake Park on weekends and holidays through Labor Day.
Residents must bring their vehicle registration to obtain their park pass. The park office is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., and closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch.
Residents who are not eligible for the free park pass may buy a 2021 park sticker for $25. Otherwise, a $3 entry fee is charged per plated vehicle on weekends and holidays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Pavilion rental does not include the vehicle entry fee to the park. Each non-resident vehicle attending an event at a park facility will be assessed the $3 fee.
Recreational equipment
Recreational items are available to check out at no charge from the park department. Available equipment includes:
• Volleyball: net and ball
• Shuffleboard: discs and cue sticks
• Disc Golf: discs, course layouts
• Volleyball, shuffleboard and disc golf equipment is available for pick-up during office hours at the Park Department in the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St.
Kayak rental
Kayaks can be rented at the Bixler Lake Campground office, 260-242-6896.
Kayaks may be rented Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The rental fee is $5.35 per hour for single kayaks and $8.56 per hour for tandem kayaks. A driver’s license is required to rent a kayak.
A parent, guardian or custodian must be present to fill out paperwork if the kayak user is younger than age 18.
