KENDALLVILLE — Everyone can use a little more light in their lives. The new make-and-take project at Kendallville Public Library, Heart Suncatchers, will add that sparkle nicely.
For the next two weeks, from Feb. 17 through Feb. 29, the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City are offering Heart Suncatchers as its free project. All the supplies, including beads, crystal hearts, are provided.
The Kendallville Public Library offers a new, free make-and-take project every two weeks in The Cortex and at the Limberlost Branch in Rome City. Upcoming projects are:
Mar. 2 through Mar. 14: Embroidered Notebook
Mar. 16 through Mar. 28: Fabric Basket (a Creativebug project)
Mar. 30 through April 11: Glass Magnets
The Cortex is the Kendallville Public Library’s MakerSpace. Adults and youth age 12 and up are welcome to use The Cortex. Children age 11 and under should be accompanied by an adult. For more information on what’s available in The Cortex, go to http://kendallvillelibrary.org/library-services/cortex/.
