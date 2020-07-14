COLDWATER, Mich. — Tibbits Opera House in Coldwater, Michigan recently announced it will move the location of two more of its shows.
“When Radio Was King,” a production that mimics the radio experience of the 1940s, and this week’s family-friendly experience, “A Popped Potpourri,” will move to The Ponds of Coldwater, an outdoor venue at 368 S. Jefferson St., Coldwater, Michigan. The change reflects efforts to abide by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“A Popped Potpourri” will be offered Thursday through Saturday. “When Radio Was King” will be presented July 22-24.
The schedule and details are at tibbits.org or call Tibbits at 517-278-6029.
