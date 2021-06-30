LAGRANGE — If you’ve been planning to spend a fun, relaxing afternoon on the water while participating in this year’s Paddle for Parkview event, you’d better act fast. The July 13 registration deadline is fast approaching.
The 12th annual Paddle for Parkview, supporting the Parkview LaGrange Foundation, began on May 3 and continues until Aug. 13. Due to the pandemic, the traditional one-day event was replaced with a virtual format, enabling participants to select paddle dates during the summer at their convenience while following health and safety guidelines. Paddles can be scheduled any available weekday (Monday through Friday) at the Trading Post in Mongo.
In lieu of a meal or snacks, participants will receive a gift card to a LaGrange County restaurant. T-shirts will also be provided to paddlers who register before June 30.
Farmers State Bank is the presenting sponsor of this year’s Paddle for Parkview, which will support the Parkview LaGrange Foundation’s scholarship program. Scholarships are awarded each year to LaGrange County residents who are pursuing or furthering their careers in healthcare.
The foundation recently announced the 2021 recipients, three graduating high school seniors and one LaGrange County paramedic, who will be pursuing degrees in biomedical engineering, nursing and respiratory therapy.
“No event in our lifetime has demonstrated so clearly the need for a steady supply of highly trained, dedicated, innovative healthcare workers as the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jordi Disler, president, Parkview LaGrange Hospital. “The Parkview LaGrange Foundation board feels strongly that scholarships are a perfect way to inspire and support local residents who demonstrate excellence and are motivated to go into the healthcare field. Paddling along a cool river on a sunny afternoon is not only a great way to spend time with your family and friends, but also a terrific way to show your support for local students and our community, because some of these scholars may return to apply their skills for the benefit of LaGrange County residents.”
To register for the Paddle for Parkview, visit Parkview.com/LaGrangePaddle and schedule your paddle by July 13. Paddlers are encouraged to share photos from their Paddle experience with Parkview by emailing them to christina.blaskie@parkview.com.
