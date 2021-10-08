Skating season opens Monday
KENDALLVILLE — Children in kindergarten through Grade 6 are invited to Kendallville Parks Department’s Skate Night at the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St., every Monday, beginning Oct. 11.
Skating hours are 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with admission of $1 for each child. Parents are admitted free.
All children must be dropped off and picked up by an adult.
Full-boot, rink–style skates are provided in the admission fee while limited supplies last. Children may use their own skates or blades as long as the wheels are non-marking. Skates provided by the parks department require children to wear socks.
Concessions are offered and adult supervision is present to help children learn to skate. Good behavior is expected and required to attend.
In case of bad weather, Skate Night will cancel if East Noble cancels school.
Fancy Fair craft bazaar scheduled
ROME CITY — St. Gaspar’s 37th annual Fancy Fair Craft Bazaar and Famous Cookie Bar will take place Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Gaspar del Bufalo Catholic Church, 10871 S.R. 9.
Soups, sandwiches, homemade desserts, and beverages will be offered in café-style seating, with the crafts in the parish hall and classroom.
Vendors are welcome, and may rent a table for $20; with a second table for $25. Call Luanne Shull at 574-202-3007 or email: lgshull@yahoo.com for information.
