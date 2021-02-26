Read Matthew 5:38-48; Mark 10;17-31; Luke 6:27-36
The article title is intriguing and yet perplexing; what does it mean? Is this some kind of an oxymoron? No. It was written this way for a reason. I was at a recent counseling session when this phrase came up and instantly both myself and the other person were captivated by this statement. Since that moment; I knew I would preach on it and turn it into an article (ta-da!) because the more I pondered on it; the more God had revealed about Himself.
What does it actually mean? In order to appreciate this; you first know why it was so captivating to me. I grew up in the Star Trek and Sherlock Holmes era where logic was the focus of the (what I believed) main characters Spock and Sherlock used logic to process, understand and deal with different aspects of life. Little to no emotions were involved in logic: it’s pure truth and scientific processing which produced evidenced-based conclusions to the situations. It allowed me to remove the emotional from my world because I was told my emotional was my weakness. It allowed me to remove my emotions so I didn’t hurt anymore. What I failed to understand is that my logic also became a prison to me because it kept me from making emotional attachment to people I longed to be with and know. Sure, I had many great acquaintances; but no real deep relationship with anyone. My logic enslaved me to keep emotions from being experienced and enjoyed.
The ability to allow logic to help us to become illogical is something that defies all rational and logic; yet it works, at times, even better than logic. The Scriptures provide share what Jesus believes this to be. Please read these samples of what the illogical response of Jesus is to the status norm of the society of that day (which mirrors today’s society). Logic tells us if someone hurts us, we either hurt them back or avoid them. Logic dictates to us if we are wronged; we return that wrong back to the person and add extra for good measure so they won’t think about doing it again to us. Now look at Jesus’ responses. What do you see?
Jesus was very radical from the start; before anything ever was created, He intended to become the Savior of the world; even when he knew that same world that he loved would reject Him. Logic would tell us (human logic, that is) that we should leave the world to itself and let us spin out of control and die. However; this isn’t the way that Jesus operates. His logic looks to see the needs that a broken world has and he does everything within His power to restore them to the beauty that they were created. Mankind is not so sympathetic or compassionate. Jesus showed us how he can take the very people that the world would cast aside as deplorable and not only transform their world; but change the entire world through them in their faithfulness unto Him. It seems totally illogical to love the world so much that even when they abuse you and reject you, Jesus can still find something to love in you and will cultivate and nurture that love in you to help restore you out of your brokenness. The Bible is full of examples of how he did this on a regular basis.
This brings me to us today: Jesus continues to love us and tries to cultivate within us the beauty that he sees and the potential that he knows that we have. He tries to show us in various ways that we are capable of tremendous love and compassion for one another if we just allow ourselves to desire that for ourselves. We have the capability of being able to heal this country and to bring unity once again if we stop thinking with man’s logic and see how the world can be through God’s logic. Yes, it is illogical on so many levels; however, this is why God allows us the logic to be illogical as men would see it. Because it empowers us to use our heart, to be able to feel and experience emotions, to enable us to understand what it’s like to have ourselves and the other person’s shoes and to know what we would want if we were in the same predicament’s that they find themselves in already. Jesus became man so that he could identify with man (let me make this perfectly clear: Jesus did this not for his sake, but for ours; so that we can know that Jesus knows intimately what we are going through). If we took the time to do the same and use the lot that God has to be able to be illogical and to show compassion instead of hatred, to be able to offer love instead of anger, and to have the ability to help a man up and set up keep him down, great healing and unity would grow like wildfire!
So, will you accept the logic of God and be illogical in the eyes of man? Or will you continue to follow blindly the logic of man that keeps us disconnected, unable to feel and understand emotions and to justify our own hatred and bitterness toward one another? I choose to let the logic of God to help me to become the most illogical man alive!
