INDIAN VILLAGE —Members from Galloway-Prentice, the Noble County chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, have chosen their historic preservation project for 2022-2023 in Indian Village Cemetery, south of Cromwell.
The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution promote and encourage chapter members to locate and mark the wives and daughters of Revolutionary War veterans.
Galloway-Prentice chapter is named after two Revolutionary War soldiers buried in Noble County, Joseph Galloway and Nathaniel Prentice, the namesake of Prentice Park in Ligonier.
Through research, DAR members learned that one of Nathaniel’s daughters, Lucy Prentice Eagles (1804-1877) is interred at Indian Village Cemetery. Broken at the base, her headstone has not been located, but the research of records confirms that the broken piece is her marker, next to her husband, Leander (1798-1861), whose headstone is also broken at the base.
An easy decision, Galloway-Prentice chapter members chose to replace the headstone and mark her grave as a daughter of a Revolutionary War veteran, repair her husband’s headstone and to also mark the grave of her mother, Margaret, Nathaniel’s wife, who is buried nearby.
Members met with Sparta Township trustee Fran Heintzelman in early April to discuss the proposed plans. Heintzelman showed enthusiasm and appreciation for the chapter’s proposal and desire to replace the headstones/
Galloway-Prentice will hold variouas fundraisers throughout the year to raise money for the headstone replacement and placement markers. All funds raised will go toward this historic preservation project.
Anyone interested in supporting this worthy project or making donations to this non-profit organization can send inquiries to Gallowayprenticensdar@gmail.com.
(0) comments
