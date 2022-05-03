Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Rain early with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High near 60F. ESE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.