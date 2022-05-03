Joe Stempien from Awning and Sign, Angola, created an awning for the Community Learning Center Café, operated by Noble County Arc Foundations. Stempian donated the materials and labor to install the awning and collaborated with the Boy Scouts to install the awning. The CLC Café is open Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for coffees, teas, bagels, muffins and fruit, and lunch specials.
