Kraft reunion
cancelled for 2021
KENDALLVILLE — The Kraft Oldies Reunion, which had been scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 19, has been cancelled for 2021 because of increasing concern about COVID-19.
Organizers are planning the next reunion for Sept. 18, 2022. Call 260-445-7817 with questions or for more information.
Ministry celebrates silver anniversary
KENDALLVILLE — The Mad Ants mascot will help Common Grace Ministries celebrate its 25th anniversary on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 2004 E. Dowling St.
The “25 for 25” fundraising participants will be announced at the event, which includes a raffle, food trucks, popcorn, cotton candy, cake and a bounce house for children.
Parking is available at Farmers & Merchants Bank and Northeastern Center.
Those who attend the celebration are encouraged to rally their friends to raise donations and earn chances for prizes. Call 260-349-1942 for more information.
Crafters invited
to church bazaar
LAGRANGE — Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in LaGrange is seeking vendors for its annual craft bazaar. The bazaar will take place Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Handcrafted items only, please.
For complete information, call 260-463-3624 (church office) or 260-463-6188 (Diane), or you can find the application on the Mt. Zion Facebook page.
Housing authority
to meet
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Housing Authority will meet Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 3 p.m. in the Van Wagner Room at Lamplighter Apartments.
