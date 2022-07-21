Painting classes still have seats
KENDALLVILLE — There’s still time to register for scenic painting classes with professional artist Carl Mosher, sponsored by the Kendallville Parks & Recreation Department.
Space is still available in tonight’s class, “Chipmunk”; and in classes scheduled for Sept. 15, “Rowboat”; Oct. 20, “Tahiti Dawn”; and Nov. 17, “Underwater.”
The Aug. 18 class, “Lake Porch,” is full at this time.
All classes meet at 6 p.m. at the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St. All supplies are furnished and class size is limited. The price is $25 per person.
Samples of the paintings may be seen at the park office or on the department’s Facebook page. Call the park office at 260-347-1064 to reserve a seat in these classes.
Free parks summit still taking registrations
ALBION — Partners, stakeholders and the public are invited to attend the Noble County Parks & Recreation Summit on Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon, in the Dekko Room, Noble County South Annex, 2090 N. S.R 9.
Noble County Parks & Recreation board of directors will network with guests, offer community and organizational updates, share opportunities to collaborate and leverage funding. An open question-and-answer period and discussion will be included.
Attendance is free and light refreshments will be served. To help with preparation, register here: https://bit.ly/3wGsO7u.
The summit returns after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first summit was held in 2019, with the intention of meeting twice a year.
Current Noble County Parks & Recreation directors are president Jeff Boyle, vice president Diann Scott, secretary James Haddock, and board members Scott Allen, John Metzger and Jake McDonald.
For more information on Noble County Parks & recreation, visit www.noblecoparks.wixsite.come/website .
