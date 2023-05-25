Chloe Best of Garrett and Hannah Weirick of Columbia City were named to the dean’s honor list for the spring term at Cedarville University in Cedarville Ohio. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours. Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University was founded in 1887.
Members of the Goshen College Class of 2023 were honored during the college’s 125th commencement ceremony on April 30. Among the graduates are Hannah R. Guthrie of Avilla, summa cum laude, with a bachelor’s degree in Sustainability Studies with a minor in business and entrepreneurship; Ann I. Gonzalez of Ligonier, magna cum laude, with a bachelor’s degree in nursing; and Maria Fernanda Guajardo Vazquez, with a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Ashleigh Hoskins of Kimmell and Irais Ibarra of Kendallville were among more than 640 students named to the dean’s list for the spring term at the University of Evansville. To merit this honor, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or above. The University of Evansville is a private, comprehensive university located in the southwestern region of Indiana, established in 1854.
