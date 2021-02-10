You are a combination of the five people you look up to.
— Mike Yanek
The purpose of these writings is to express the power of words. I am a big fan of the English language. We are all inspired by what other people have said, whether those words were spoken by a famous athlete, world leader, or possibly your grandma. Each week I will choose a quote that speaks to me, and I will write an inspirational article using the quote that I have selected. I hope you enjoy these articles and gain something from my comments.
Author Mike Yanek wrote; “You are the combination of the 5 people you look up to.” My challenge to you is to think about this quote, decide who those 5 people are, then write down their names along with the characteristics they possess that you admire. Cambridge Dictionary defines a role model as: a person who someone admires and whose behavior they try to copy. I am fortunate that both of my parents were two of the five people that would make my list. My mother was the person who, by example, showed me the importance of academics. My dad was the person who taught me the importance of a strong work ethic. Reverend Thompson, the minister at the church where I grew up would also make my list because he was a model of someone who cared for others. The debate as to who the other 2 people would be might vary from year to year. I have had a number of teachers and coaches who I would have to consider. As an adult, I have had a few bosses who might make my list, and a few bosses who definitely would not make the list.”
We must understand that we are all role models, whether we know it or not. Someone is always watching you no matter where you are in life. A little girl looks up to her older sister. A son, hopefully, looks up to his dad. A student often looks up to the teacher, just as an athlete should look up to his or her coach. In the workforce, the employees observe their bosses. In government, we citizens should be able to look up to our elected officials.
Author Frank Sonnenberg challenges us in his book, Soul Food: Change your Thinking. Change your Life with this quote, “People need role models. Are you up to the job?” Being a role model is a responsibility that each of us must take seriously. Take a few minutes to think about who in your daily life is looking to you for direction, and contemplate the message that you are passing on to them. Your role as a model to that person individually affects them and collectively affects all of us as a society. At this stage in my life I am a grandfather, still a father, a teacher, and a community leader. My mother and father are no longer with us, but I hope that they would approve of the role that I am playing.”
