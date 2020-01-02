Serve this slow simmering soup with whole-wheat rolls—the better to sop up the soup’s liquid.
Slow Cooker Kale Tomato and White Bean Soup
Ingredients
2 cups peeled and sliced carrots (around 5 to 7)
1 cup sliced celery stalks (around 2 stalks)
1 cup finely chopped yellow onion
2 clove garlic (minced)
2 teaspoons canola oil
1 can low-sodium cannellini beans
2 cups canned, no-salt-added, chopped tomatoes
1 teaspoon dried rosemary
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 1/2 cup low-sodium vegetable broth
1 package frozen kale
2 teaspoons lemon juice, to serve
1/2 cu
ps fresh chopped parsley, to garnish (optional)
Directions
Prepare the vegetables: peel and slice carrots; slice the celery stalks; peel and chop the yellow onion; and peel and mince the garlic.
In a 3-quart (or larger) slow cooker with saute abilities or in a large saute pan over medium-high heat, warm oil. Add carrots, celery, and onion to the pan. Saute, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft, about 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook for 1 minute. If mixture is in a saute pan, transfer to the slow cooker bowl.
Stir in the remaining ingredients: cannellini beans, chopped tomatoes, rosemary, pepper, vegetable broth, and kale.
Cover slow cooker pot with lid and cook 4 hours on high or 8 hours on low.
Carefully remove 2 cups of the soup; let mixture cool slightly and transfer to a food processor to puree. Add puree back into the soup, stirring to combine. (Alternatively, use an immersion blender to blend some of the soup in the slow cooker but be very careful due to the heat. Before serving, stir in lemon juice into the soup. Garnish with parsley and serve.
