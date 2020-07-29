Michelle Dawn, a girl, was born July 12 to Lavern and Velda (Schmucker) Yoder, Topeka.
Kaden Jase, a boy, was born July 22 to Michael and Doris (Bontrager) Hochstetler, Millersburg.
Logan Alex, a boy, was born July 22 to Joel and Sarah (Otto) Hostetler, Ligonier.
Bethany Joy, a girl, was born July 25 to Nathan and Susan Petersheim, Ligonier.
Bethany Faith, a girl, was born July 25 to James and Elisa (Miller) Schwartz, Middlebury.
Jayna Elise, a girl, was born July 26 to Daryl and Sara (Yoder) Miller, Goshen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.