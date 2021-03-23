St. John Lutheran School
Second Trimester
Fourth Grade — All A’s: Violet Hobart; A’s and B’s: Danica Sattison, Maddison Harlan, Bryston Williams, and Lydia Reed.
Fifth Grade — All A’s: Fyo Hayden; A’s and B’s: Brody Workman, Anna Conrad and Kylie Parks
Sixth Grade — Honors: Lukas Christian
Seventh Grade — High Honors: Lilly Moser and Ben Reed; Honors: Alaina Andrews.
Eighth Grade — High Honors: Naomi Schroeder, Lex Moser, Olivia Tibbs, Ashlynn Myers, Addison Hampshire and Trey Warren.
