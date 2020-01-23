Betty Crocker’s web site at bettycrocker.com offers basic recipes for favorite dinners and desserts.
Here is a decadent delight that is surprisingly easy to make.
Go to the web site to read expert tips for getting molten chocolate cakes perfect every time.
Molten Chocolate Cakes
Ingredients
Unsweetened baking cocoa
6 oz semisweet baking chocolate, chopped
1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons butter
3 whole eggs
3 egg yolks
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
1/2 cup Gold Medal all-purpose flour
Additional powdered sugar, if desired
Directions
Heat oven to 450°F. Grease bottoms and sides of six (6-oz) custard cups with shortening; dust with cocoa. In 2-quart saucepan, melt chocolate and butter over low heat, stirring frequently. Cool slightly.
In large bowl, beat whole eggs and egg yolks with wire whisk or eggbeater until well blended. Beat in 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar. Beat in melted chocolate mixture and flour. Divide batter evenly among custard cups. Place cups on cookie sheet with sides.
Bake 12 to 14 minutes or until sides are set and centers are still soft (tops will be puffed and cracked). Let stand 3 minutes. Run small knife or metal spatula along sides of cakes to loosen.
Immediately place heatproof serving plate upside down over each cup; turn plate and cup over. Remove cup.
Sprinkle with additional powdered sugar. Serve warm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.