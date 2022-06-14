LIGONIER —Hard work is paying off for local scholarship seekers. The Community Foundation of Noble County has awarded scholarships to Noble County students for their academic achievements, extracurricular activities and community service.
Canterbury, Central Noble, Churubusco, East Noble, Prairie Heights and West Noble high schools each hosted an honors program to award their high school seniors with these scholarships and applaud their hard work.
A record-setting $205,000 in scholarships will be distributed to high school seniors, college students and adults, thanks to the generosity of donors and the Community Foundation of Noble County.
“The Community Foundation of Noble County is honored to offer over 65 unique scholarship opportunities with a wide G.P.A. range to our area high school seniors, college students, and adults who seek to reach their career goals. We appreciate the partnerships with our donors who wish to leave a legacy by offering such opportunities. We are grateful for the time commitment by the volunteer committee members to review the scholarship applications. The community foundation looks forward to the continued support of area schools, volunteers, and donors as the 2023 scholarship season begins in late November 2022,” said Jennifer Shultz, director of communications and scholarship.
To learn more about applying for scholarships, visit cfnoble.org/scholarships. For additional information or questions, contact Jennifer Shultz by email at Jennifer@cfnoble.org, by phone at (260) 894-3335, or by visiting the Community Foundation of Noble County at 1599 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN.
Canterbury High School
AnnaBella Brown, Top Honors Scholarship
Central Noble High School
Aletha Hoover, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Medical Profession Scholarship; and Top Honors Scholarship.
Amelia Anglin, Hazel Brown Truelove Scholarship.
Audrey Brumbaugh, Charles and Bernard Duesler Scholarship; and Top Honors Scholarship.
Austin Frey, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Bachelor’s Program Scholarship.
Courtney Roberts, Cathy S. Knopp Theatrical Scholarship; Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Education Scholarship; P.U.L.S.E. SENIOR Scholarship.
Jackson Hoover, Top Honors Scholarship.
Kolton Bailey, Dr. David and Alvena VanMeter Scholarship; John and Mary Schermerhorn Memorial Scholarship; John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship in Memory of their son Bill Robinson; Jonah W. Slater Memorial Scholarship; Noble County Memorial Scholarship – 1; Noble County Retired Teachers’ Association in Memory of Deceased Teachers; Paul Glass Memorial Scholarship; and Top Honors Scholarship.
Logan Gard, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Education Scholarship.
Samantha Salisbury, Noble County Memorial Scholarship – 2.
Seth Knepper, Carol Tieman Memorial Scholarship; Jack R. and Maxine C. Frymier Scholars Award; Josh Stahl Scholarship; Noble County Memorial Scholarship – 1; Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Education Scholarship; Top Honors Scholarship; and Fred and Mildred (Young) Seymoure Memorial Scholarship.
Weston Ames, Noble County Memorial Scholarship – 2.
Will Hoover, Noble County Memorial Scholarship – 1; P.U.L.S.E. Endowment in Memory of Dave Knopp Scholarship; and Top Honors Scholarship.
Churubusco High School
Brady Crick, John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship in Memory of their son Bill Robinson; and Tony and Gertrude Kichler Scholarship.
College and Adult Scholarship Recipients
Allison Baker, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship.
Anna Strong, Paul Pelikan Memorial Scholarship.
Benjamin Jansen, David O. Kile and Marjorie B. Kile Scholarship; Nathan Shumaker Memorial Scholarship; and Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship.
Ian Schowe, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship.
Jack Jansen, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship.
Lillian Mast, Chuck Schlemmer Memorial College Scholarship; and Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship.
Madelyn Hosford, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship.
Mariah Maley, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship.
Sara Lake, Max and Elizabeth Roesler Memorial Scholarship
Stephanie Lewis, Max and Elizabeth Roesler Memorial Scholarship
Isel Herrera, Hal Prickett Memorial Scholarship
Susan Haviland, Max and Elizabeth Roesler Memorial Scholarship
East Noble High School
Kaitlyn Ray, Delta Theta Tau Sorority IOTA Chapter Scholarship in Memory of Tammi Riecke.
Luke Mory, Arthur A. and Hazel S. Auer Scholarship.
John Housholder, Arthur A. and Hazel S. Auer Scholarship.
Megan Stein, Arthur A. and Hazel S. Auer Scholarship.
Darby Johnson, Clarence and Marie Woolf Scholarship; and Joseph A. and Lolita J. Hornett Memorial Scholarship
Sydney Miller, 2022 Cecil C. and Bettie I. Smith Scholarship
Ashlie Gayheart, Benjamin Murray Memorial Scholarship; Class of 1969 Scholarship; and Noble County Memorial Scholarship — 2
Darby Johnson, Dr. Richard R. (M.D.) and Theresa M. Gutstein Memorial Scholarship; Hilda H. Rehwinkel Scholarship; Max Sneary, M.D. Memorial Scholarship; Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council Scholarship; and Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Medical Profession Scholarship
Jaron Bobay, Art & Jeanne Howard 4-H Scholarship; and Benjamin B. and Kathleen June Earley Memorial Scholarship
John Housholder, Trent Zuehsow Scholarship
Joshua Prater, John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship in Memory of their son Bill Robinson; Noble County Memorial Scholarship – 1; P.U.L.S.E. Endowment in Memory of Dave Knopp Scholarship; Top Honors Scholarship; Chester A. and Bessie C. Throp Scholarship.
Kane Sibert, Fordeck-Kemerly Electrical & Mechanical Scholarship.
Lilian Dunkel, Captain James M. Treesh Scholarship.
Noah Perkins, Dave Smith Memorial Scholarship; and Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Bachelor’s Program Scholarship
Tristen Hood, Benjamin Murray Memorial Scholarship.
Prairie Heights High School
Olivia Medina, Kris Campbell “Any Dream Will Do” Scholarship.
West Noble High School
Brayden Bohde, 2022 Chuck Schlemmer Memorial Scholarship; and Ligonier Elks Scholarship.
Carolina Flores, Susan A. Price Memorial Scholarship.
Christopher Miller, John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship in Memory of their son Bill Robinson; P.U.L.S.E. Endowment in Memory of Dave Knopp Scholarship; P.U.L.S.E. SENIOR Scholarship; Prudence E. Gardner Memorial Scholarship; Susan Marie Stone Scholarship; Top Honors Scholarship and Brandon A. Replogle “Celebrate the Arts” Memorial Scholarship.
Dana Ritchie, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Medical Profession Scholarship.
Diego Flores, Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.
Ella Stoner, Caitlyn Marie Halferty Memorial Scholarship; Cromwell High School Alumni Scholarship; Doris Gene Alber Ferrari Scholarship; Edward and Beverly Zimmerman Memorial Scholarship; Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Education Scholarship; Richard and Mary DeMotte Scholarship; and Timothy J. Martin Memorial Scholarship.
Estefani Ortiz, Gerald and Catheleen Hayes.
Kolby Knox, Ligonier Elks Scholarship.
Samantha Klages, 2022 Doris Gene Alber Ferrari Scholarship.
Sara Gross, Alan Hutsell Scholarship.
Sherlyn Torres, Jennie Thompson Scholarship and Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Bachelor’s Program Scholarship.
