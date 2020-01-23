ANGOLA — Angola Middle School sixth grader Ivy Witmer has sung as long as she can remember.
Amid regular visits to Coldwater, Michigan, for rehearsals for her role in the March musical “The Secret Garden,” at Tibbits Opera House, Ivy prepared a sweet set for an upcoming Valentine’s Day event at Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 E. Maumee St., Angola.
With Valentine’s Day falling on a Friday, Feb. 14, Cahoots is offering a family friendly way to celebrate. A slate of local youth musicians will perform and there will be a decadent chocolate bar prepared by the Cahoots cafe, Hornet Bakery and the CHOICE program.
The cost is $20 for a family and $10 for an individual adult. Along with the chocolate and the concert, there will be a make-and-take station so people can create their own Valentine’s cards.
Ivy will headline the show, which is scheduled to run 6-8 p.m. Ivy will sing a set of songs based on the theme of love.
“Whitney Houston definitely is my top favorite ever,” said Ivy, who is also a big fan of Mariah Carey. Both superstars will be represented in Ivy’s play list which features the songs “When You Believe” and “I Will Always Love You.”
Ivy said she’s been practicing in her spare time, but already knew the songs she is going perform. Cahoots Executive Director Tom Adamson describes Ivy as a “staple” of the well-attended open mic nights, held on the first Friday of the month.
Ivy said she loves Cahoots, a place where she can be entertained and have fun. Cahoots is a nonprofit youth outreach with a mission to provide a place where local young people can develop their talents and interests in a nonjudgmental atmosphere.
Angola teen Sydney Spurgeon, a Cahoots barista, will perform in the concert as well. Lending the lilt of folk music to the evening, Sydney will take to the stage with a ukulele.
The final act of the night is the three-piece band Orchid.
