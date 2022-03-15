East Noble 9th at state

East Noble placed in the top 10 for 13 of the regular competitions and also for one of the trial events at the state Science Olympiad Saturday at Purdue University. In the front, from left, are Shae Coil, Sadie Potts, Angelyn Nguyen, Drew Sillaway and Abbas Mortada. In the back row, from left, are Addie Dills, Rachel Hand, Medyen Jubran, Jaron Bobay, Ryan Norden, Josh Prater, Matt Pickering and Robert Warren.

 Contributed

KENDALLVILLE — East Noble Science Olympiad placed ninth out of the 30 schools that qualified for the state Science Olympiad tournament Saturday at Purdue University.

Medals went to the top five in each of 23 events; also there were three trial events that did not affect team scores. Medals went to the top five in each of the events.

East Noble placed in the top 10 for 13 of the 23 regular competitions and also for one of the trial events.

Rachel Hand and Addie Dills were the lone medal winners in Trajectory with a 5th place finish. East Noble just missed medals in four events with 6th place finishes.

“The team’s goal was top 10 after finishing 11th last season so they were really excited with the placing for East Noble,” said coach Mark Liepe.

State results are as follows:

Anatomy and Physiology — 14th, Ryan Norden and Angelyn Nguyen

Astronomy — 9th, Abbas Mortada and Robert Warren

Bridge — 14th, Medyen Jubran and Matt Pickering

Cell Biology — 25th, Ryan Norden and Medyen Jubran

Chemistry Lab — 10th, Jaron Bobay and Drew Sillaway

Code Busters — 9th, Addie Dills, Rachel Hand and Ryan Norden

Detector Building — 8th, Addie Dills and Rachel Hand

Disease Detectives — 6th, Shae Coil and Drew Sillaway

Dynamic Planet — 11th, Medyen Jubran and Drew Sillaway

Environmental Chemistry — 15th, Jaron Bobay and Matt Pickering

Experimental Design — 10th, Addie Dills, Rachel Hand and Jaron Bobay

Forensics — 6th, Shae Coil and Drew Sillaway

Gravity Vehicle — 12th, Josh Prater and Matt Pickering

Green Generation — 10th, Josh Prater and Drew Sillaway

It’s About Time — 6th, Abbas Mortada and Ryan Norden

Ornithology — 17th, Josh Prater and Matt Pickering

Ping Pong Parachute — 6th, Angelyn Nguyen and Sadie Potts

Remote Sensing — 15th, Jaron Bobay and Robert Warren

Rocks and Minerals — 12th, Shae Coil and Sadie Potts

Trajectory — 5th, Addie Dills and Rachel Hand

WiFi Lab — 9th, Abbas Mortada and Robert Warren

Wright Stuff — 12th, Shae Coil and Sadie Potts

Write It Do It — 8th, Shae Coil and Sadie Potts

Botany — 9th, Medyen Jubran

The top 15 teams were Carmel, Munster, Lake Central, Bloomington North, Bloomington South, John Adams, Northridge, Whiting, East Noble, Manchester, Valparaiso, Mishawaka Marian, Crown Point, Indianapolis North Central and Missisinewa.

Liepe has been coaching Science Olympiad since 2009; Carissa Prater started helping in 2015.

“We have qualified for state every year since 2015 and have improved our placement every year,” Liepe said, adding that “the students this year have had great camaraderie and we have enjoyed watching the progress of the students throughout the year. Some of the students have gone from the back of the pack in invitationals to the top 10 in the state.

“One of the biggest compliments to our team came from another very large affluent school when they said to one of our students, ‘Oh, you are from East Noble. You are one of those really smart teams that always wins.’ Whenever other schools recognize your students like that, you know that they are representing the East Noble community at a high level.”

