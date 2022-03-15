KENDALLVILLE — East Noble Science Olympiad placed ninth out of the 30 schools that qualified for the state Science Olympiad tournament Saturday at Purdue University.
Medals went to the top five in each of 23 events; also there were three trial events that did not affect team scores. Medals went to the top five in each of the events.
East Noble placed in the top 10 for 13 of the 23 regular competitions and also for one of the trial events.
Rachel Hand and Addie Dills were the lone medal winners in Trajectory with a 5th place finish. East Noble just missed medals in four events with 6th place finishes.
“The team’s goal was top 10 after finishing 11th last season so they were really excited with the placing for East Noble,” said coach Mark Liepe.
State results are as follows:
Anatomy and Physiology — 14th, Ryan Norden and Angelyn Nguyen
Astronomy — 9th, Abbas Mortada and Robert Warren
Bridge — 14th, Medyen Jubran and Matt Pickering
Cell Biology — 25th, Ryan Norden and Medyen Jubran
Chemistry Lab — 10th, Jaron Bobay and Drew Sillaway
Code Busters — 9th, Addie Dills, Rachel Hand and Ryan Norden
Detector Building — 8th, Addie Dills and Rachel Hand
Disease Detectives — 6th, Shae Coil and Drew Sillaway
Dynamic Planet — 11th, Medyen Jubran and Drew Sillaway
Environmental Chemistry — 15th, Jaron Bobay and Matt Pickering
Experimental Design — 10th, Addie Dills, Rachel Hand and Jaron Bobay
Forensics — 6th, Shae Coil and Drew Sillaway
Gravity Vehicle — 12th, Josh Prater and Matt Pickering
Green Generation — 10th, Josh Prater and Drew Sillaway
It’s About Time — 6th, Abbas Mortada and Ryan Norden
Ornithology — 17th, Josh Prater and Matt Pickering
Ping Pong Parachute — 6th, Angelyn Nguyen and Sadie Potts
Remote Sensing — 15th, Jaron Bobay and Robert Warren
Rocks and Minerals — 12th, Shae Coil and Sadie Potts
Trajectory — 5th, Addie Dills and Rachel Hand
WiFi Lab — 9th, Abbas Mortada and Robert Warren
Wright Stuff — 12th, Shae Coil and Sadie Potts
Write It Do It — 8th, Shae Coil and Sadie Potts
Botany — 9th, Medyen Jubran
The top 15 teams were Carmel, Munster, Lake Central, Bloomington North, Bloomington South, John Adams, Northridge, Whiting, East Noble, Manchester, Valparaiso, Mishawaka Marian, Crown Point, Indianapolis North Central and Missisinewa.
Liepe has been coaching Science Olympiad since 2009; Carissa Prater started helping in 2015.
“We have qualified for state every year since 2015 and have improved our placement every year,” Liepe said, adding that “the students this year have had great camaraderie and we have enjoyed watching the progress of the students throughout the year. Some of the students have gone from the back of the pack in invitationals to the top 10 in the state.
“One of the biggest compliments to our team came from another very large affluent school when they said to one of our students, ‘Oh, you are from East Noble. You are one of those really smart teams that always wins.’ Whenever other schools recognize your students like that, you know that they are representing the East Noble community at a high level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.