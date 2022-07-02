Keirstin Roose of Wolcottville was among nearly 1,000 students named to the president’s list for the spring term at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina. She is majoring in exercise and sport science.
The president’s list recognizes students who have achieved a 4.0 grade-point average during the semester.
