A month into social distancing and no public restaurants and bars, here’s an update on how some of our local breweries are operating.
Chapman’s Brewing is currently operating for delivery only. Beer is available in growlers and kegs, as well as cans of Fort Wayne based Kekionga Hard Cider at their online store shop.chapmansbrewing.com. Monday through Saturday, orders received before 3 p.m. will be delivered the same day. Growlers are $15 to $17 each, plus a $5 cost to purchase a new growler, kegs are $100 to $250, depending on size and style of beer. Cans of Chapman’s beers are also available at Gay’s Hops-n-Schnapps.
LaOtto Brewing, 202 S. Main St., LaOtto, is operating both brewing and kitchen operations on a limited basis. It is open for carry out Wednesday through Friday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, 1–7 p.m. Pizza, barbeque and sides from the kitchen and growlers of beer are available from the bar. Call 897-3360 to order or visit laottobrewing.com or facebook.com/laottobrewing for menus and most up to the date information.
Mad Anthony Brewing Company is continuing operations for food and beer for carryout at their Fort Wayne, Auburn and Warsaw locations, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. The Lakeview Alehouse on Lake James is currently closed. Bottles and cans of Mad Anthony beers are also available at Gay’s Hops-n-Schnapps. You can find menus and more information at madbrew.com or facebook.com/MadAnthonyBrewing.
Auburn Brewing Company, 309 N. Main St., Auburn, is offering curbside growler and howler fill three days a week. Call ahead with your order at 333-PINT (7468) and they can expedite their service Thursday and Friday, 4–7 p.m. or Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Growlers have been discounted $5 and howlers $2.50. Visit auburnbrewing.com or facebook.com/auburnbrewing for up-to-date beer lists and information.
Many of the breweries in Fort Wayne have temporary closed in response to the “Hunker-down Hoosiers” directions, including Hop River, Trubble Brewing, Hoppy Gnome/Gnometown Brewing, Summit City Brewerks and Fortlandia. 2Toms Brewing is still offering carryout Thursday and Friday 4–7 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Junk Ditch brewing has carryout food and beer available Wednesday through Sunday, 5–8 p.m. and Sunday brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
