KENDALLVILLE — Beta Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa’s October meeting, held in Cindy Frick’s home in Kendallville, began with an affiliation ceremony for Kathy Baker to the Beta Chapter. She was warmly welcomed by the members.
Julia Nixon reminded members that their nut orders are due. During the early fall the chapter annually sells high-quality nuts.
Lori Jansen gave a report on the Power of the Purse, a fundraiser for the United Way held in the spring. A Coach purse was donated by Linda Jansen’s niece for this project. Dollar donations for purchasing items to be placed in the purse will be collected at the December meeting.
Two of Beta’s officers will be attending the Province 10 Convention in Warsaw on Saturday, Oct. 19. Other members were invited to attend.
Items for the Riley Cheer Guild toy room, donated by members, will be taken by Jane Doyle to the Province 10 Convention.
Lori Jansen reported there are no additional bylaws changes since they were reviewed at Province Convention.
The Nov. 13 meeting will be with the Gamma Xi and Alpha chapters at Sylvan Cellars, Rome City, in the Red Room, at 6:30 pm. Lou Anne Pillers and Julie Carmichael will be responsible for refreshments from the Beta Chapter. There will be a cash bar. Each chapter will have a short business meeting before the auction. The theme for this year’s auction is “Holiday Spirit.”
