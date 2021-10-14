NORTH MANCHESTER — As diversity in Indiana increases, Manchester University is doing its part to expand diversity and inclusion on the North Manchester campus.
MU has made significant efforts to make students from all corners of the world feel at home. As such, students in the advanced public relations course have been focusing their efforts on creating a one-of-a-kind recruitment event for prospective students that will focus on diversity and inclusion initiatives on campus.
On Nov. 1, Manchester University will host Diversity & Inclusion: Embracing the Infinite Worth of Every Individual. The event will be on the North Manchester campus from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Highlights include:
Meeting President Dave McFadden and Director of Student Diversity and Inclusion Rudy Rolle
Participating in Values, Ideas, and the Arts programming with a special performance of the dance group, Step Afrika! It is one of the top five African-American dance companies in the United States, and the largest African-American-led arts organization in Washington, D.C.
Complimentary lunch, followed by a coffee hour for guests, featuring services on campus.
Gathering at the Jean Childs Young Intercultural Center to showcase unique spaces on campus for students to make connections and find their home at MU.
Prospective students and families interested in attending can click this https://bestself.manchester.edu/diversityinclusioneventnov12021/ or visit www.manchester.edu and click on Visit MU.
Manchester University is committed to respecting the infinite worth of all individuals and helps students lead principled and compassionate lives. For more information on Manchester University go to Manchester.edu.
