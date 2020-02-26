LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Public Library has announced its events for March for its locations in LaGrange, Topeka and Shipshewana. For locations and hours, go to www.lagrange.lib.in.us . These events are scheduled in March:
Gentle Yoga with Farra: Mondays at 10 a.m., LaGrange County Public Library. No registration needed; $5 donation suggested for each session. Bring a yoga mat blanket or rug.
The Walking Well-Read: Indoor Walking Group: Mondays and Thursdays at noon, LaGrange County Public Library. Join the library’s indoor walking group twice a week and walk laps of the building. (Includes stairs.)
Creative Stress Relief: March 2 at 2 p.m., LaGrange County Public Library. Drop in and join other grownups for relaxing hour of color and texture.
Dr. Seuss’s Birthday Party: March 2 from 2-4 p.m., LaGrange County Public Library. Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday with cupcakes, popcorn, games and crafts (while supplies last).
Children’s Story Time: Tuesdays at 10 a.m., LaGrange County Public Library. March themes include Dr. Seuss, pets, Spring, farm animals and weather.
Children’s Story Time: Tuesdays at 1 p.m., Topeka Branch Library. March themes include Dr. Seuss, pets, Spring, farm animals and weather.
Hillsdale College Online Course: “Western Heritage: From the Book of Genesis to John Locke,” Tuesdays, March 3, 10 and 17 at 2 p.m., LaGrange County Public Library. The Western heritage has its origins in the time of the ancient Hebrews and in classical Greece. This 11-week, not-for-credit course, taught by Hillsdale College faculty, will consider the history of Western Civilization from the Hebrews to the Glorious Revolution.
Book Club (open to grades 3-8): “Gregor the Overlander” by Suzanne Collins, Tuesdays at 4 p.m., LaGrange County Public Library.
LEGO Club (open to all ages): March 4 at 4 p.m., LaGrange County Public Library. Children’s Story Time: Thursdays at 1 p.m., Shipshewana Branch Library. March themes include Dr. Seuss, pets, Spring, farm animals and weather.
T.A.G. (Teen Advisory Group): Thursdays, March 5, 12 and 26 at 5 p.m., LaGrange County Public Library. Open to anyone in grades 6-12
Phil Moser Book Signing: Saturday, March 7, at 10 a.m., LaGrange County Public Library. Phil Moser is the author of the book “Free and Fearless: The Lasting Impact of One Precious Life”. Meet the author and hear him discuss his book.
Creative Stress Relief: Monday, March 9, at 2 p.m., Shipshewana Branch Library. Drop in and join other grownups for relaxing hour of color and texture.
LEGO Club (open to all ages): Monday, March 9, at 4 p.m., Topeka Branch Library.
Makerspace in March!: Monday, March 9, and Thursday, March 19, at 4 p.m., Topeka Branch Library. Explore different robots and kits and play with coding and creativity!
Make-n-Take: Monday, March 9, at 6 p.m., LaGrange County Public Library. Cost: $16 per person: $10 deposit at signup and $6 at time of the class. Instructor Deb Gulley will teach etching on a 9x13 baking dish with a design of your choice. All supplies included; class is for age 16 and older. Register by Monday at the library.
Family Movie Night: Friday, March 13, at 6 p.m., LaGrange County Public Library. This month’s movie is “Arctic Dogs”. This movie is rated PG and runs 1 hour and 32 minutes. Bring a covered drink and popcorn is provided.
Second Saturday Book Club: Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m., LaGrange County Public Library. This month’s selection is “Silas Marner” by George Eliot. Copies of the current book selection are available at the LaGrange Library’s Adult Information Desk.
Learn to Tat: Saturday, March 14, at 2 p.m., LaGrange County Public Library. Tatting is an old-fashioned skill that’s in danger of fading away. Learn how to use a tatting shuttle to make beautiful patterns of knotted thread. Cost: $5 per person. All materials are supplied; register by Mar. 7 by calling 260-463-2841x1030.
Creative Stress Relief: for grownups, Monday, March 16, at 2 p.m., Topeka Branch Library. Re-experience the simple joys of coloring and Play-Doh.
Art @ the Library: Wednesday, March 18, at 4 p.m., Topeka Branch Library. Open to age 6 and older. Supplies are provided but it is limited to 12 children; register by calling 260-463-2841
Painting with Carl Moser: Friday, March 20 at 1-4 p.m., LaGrange County Public Library. This class features the painting “The Fisherman.” Carl will supply all the materials, and he loves to teach. Sign up early at the Adult Services desk or by calling 260-463-2841 ext.1030. Cost: $20 per person due at time of class.
Learn to Tat: Saturday, March 21, at 10 a.m., Shipshewana Branch Library. Tatting is an old-fashioned skill that’s in danger of fading away. Learn how to use a tatting shuttle to make beautiful patterns of knotted thread. Cost: $5 per person. All materials supplied; register by March 7 by calling 260-463-2841, ext.1030.
LEGO Club (open to all ages): Monday, March 23, at 4 p.m., Shipshewana Branch Library
Hillsdale College Online Course: “American Heritage: From Colonial Settlement to the Current Day,” Tuesdays, March 24 to June 9 at 2 p.m., LaGrange County Public Library. This course will consider the history of America from the colonial era to the present, including major challenges to the founders’ principles. This is a noncredit course and no registration is needed. There are no tests or reading requirements. The class will watch one 35-minute lecture each Tuesday, while enjoying coffee, tea and Deep Thoughts.
Sensory Play (ages 0-5): Friday, March 2, 7 at 10:30 a.m., LaGrange County Public Library. It’s messy, so dress appropriately.
Learn to Tat: Saturday, March 28, at 10 a.m., Topeka Branch Library. Learn how to use a tatting shuttle to make beautiful patterns of knotted thread. Cost: $5 per person. All materials supplied; register by March 7 by calling 260-463-2841x1030.
Family Movie Matinee: Saturday, March 28, at 1 p.m., LaGrange County Public Library. Today’s selection is “Spies in Disguise”. Super spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is not. When events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple can’t learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril. Bring a covered drink and we will provide the popcorn!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.