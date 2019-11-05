Brightpoint’s winter Energy Assistance Program has resumed for eligible households in Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties.
The Energy Assistance Program helps pay a portion of a household’s heating bills during the winter months. In 2018, Brightpoint helped 14,781 families with their utility bills. This year, help is available for renters, whose utilities are included in their rent, as well as renters and homeowners paying for their utilities separately. Eligible households receive the EAP benefit one time per heating season. The program runs through May 15, or until funds run out.
For households who have received a disconnect notice or whose utilities are already disconnected, an appointment can be made by calling Brightpoint’s dedicated appointment line 24 hours a day at 800-589-2264 or United Way’s 2-1-1. Those who are not currently up for disconnect should complete a paper application and submit it for processing. Applications can be obtained in person at any of Brightpoint’s office in the EAP service area or online at www.mybrightpoint.org/eap.
To be eligible, applicants must meet the following income levels:
• One-person household — No more than $2,069 monthly.
• Two-person household — No more than $2,706 monthly.
• Three-person household — No more than $3,343 monthly.
• Four-person household — No more than $3,979 monthly.
• Five-person household — No more than $4,616 monthly.
• Six-person household — No more than $5,253 monthly.
• Seven-person household — No more than $5,372 monthly.
• Eight-person household — No more than $5,492 monthly.
The following documentation is required and must be brought with applicants at the time of their appointment or submitted with the application:
• The state-issued photo ID for the applicant. Photo IDs are not required for other household members.
• The completed application with all questions answered and the last page signed and dated.
• Copies of Social Security cards for all household members 1 year old or older.
• A copy of proof of income received in the last three full calendar months for each household member age 18 or over.
• If you paid child support, please send proof of child support payments.
• A copy of your last heating bill and your electric bill.
• If your utilities are included in your rent, you must submit a landlord affidavit completed by your landlord.
• Households claiming veteran status must provide a DD-214 or Veteran’s Administration Identification card.
For questions about Brightpoint’s EAP program, individuals should refer to the website, mybrightpoint.org/eap, or call 423-3546 or 800-589-3506. Applicants should keep in mind that Brightpoint’s offices are extremely busy during this time of year and calls and applications are being handled as quickly as possible.
Brightpoint is a private, nonprofit organization serving more than 43,000 people across northeast Indiana.
