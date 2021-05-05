KENDALLVILLE — Music, creativity and employment skills are among the educational activities scheduled in May at The Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
The May schedule is:
Book Club — May 13, 6:30 p.m. The book choice is “American Dirt.”
KPC Senior Expo — May 18, 8 a.m. to noon.
Foster Parent Fair & Information Session — May 21, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Noble County is low on foster parents so they are offering a fair for potential and existing parents to help them find resources for things for the kids. Some of the booths that will be there is the park department’s summer camp, East Noble, Gaslight Playhouse, the CLC’s art camp, and others. The evening will follow up with a movie in our auditorium. Information is at thecommunitylearningcenter.com.
Creative Arts
Sewing: Doll Clothes — May 19, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cost: $10. Shirley Johnson will be teaching how to make doll clothes for their American Girl dolls or other 18-inch dolls. Paper piecing will be another fun one if we can get a group to sign up.
Sewing: Paper Piecing — May 26, 6 p.m. to 8 pm. Cost $10. Shirley Johnson will teach the techniques for paper piecing quilt blocks so that they come out perfect every time.
Performing Arts
Adult Guitar Lessons — Mondays, May 17 to June 21, with classes at 5-6 p.m. or 6:15-7:15 p.m. Cost: $20. Taught by Matt Rickey for high school students and adults, this is a five-week class to learn basic guitar skills. There will be more offered throughout the summer if students would like to continue with lessons.
Kids Piano Lessons — Wednesdays, May 19 to June 16, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Children’s Theater Auditions — May 24, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Cinderella’s Royal Breakfast — sponsored by Gaslight Playhouse, May 22, 10 a.m. to noon. Cost: $15.
Fresh Air Activities
Garden Workshop — May 11, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Gardening 101: Come help the CLC plant its garden this year and learn how to plant a great garden for the summer.
Kendallville Farmers Market — Saturdays, beginning May 29, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Work Force Certifications
Medical Assisting Program — begins May 24 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Health & Wellness
Pressure Meets Air — May 17, noon to 1:30 p.m. Cost: $5. Purdue Extension will instruct the class on fun ways to use electric pressure cookers and air fryers. Learn about the features, the benefits, how to operate, and sources of good recipes for these small appliances. The class is helpful for new appliance owners or those who are considering a purchase.
Cake Decorating — May 17, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cost: $10
Line Dancing — May 24, 6:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This is a free class to learn and have fun line dancing. A mixture of old and new line dances will be taught. There will be a wide variety of different songs and dances, which will include the classics, such as the wobble, the cupid shuffle and the electric slide, as well as newer dances and songs.
Pickleball Clinic — Wednesdays, May 12 to June 2, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cost: $10
Barre — Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. A blend of Pilates, yoga, aerobics and strength training used by dancers.
Open Pickleball — Mondays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Senior Strong — Mondays and Wednesdays. Cardiovascular endurance, Strength, balance and flexibility.
Zumba — Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. High energy dance movements.
Barre, Senior Strong and Zumba are being offered at the CLC through the YMCA.
Class descriptions and schedules are on the CLC’s website at www.thecommunitylearningcenter.com.
