ANGOLA — Tickets go on sale today for a big rock act at an intimate local venue.
Pop Evil will perform at The Eclectic Room, 310 W. Wendell Jacob Ave., Angola, on Jan. 2. Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m.
Formed in Michigan in 2001, the band has six albums and has toured extensively, opening for some of rock's biggest acts, including this year's Disturbed tour.
Pop Evil consists of original vocalist Leigh Kakaty and guitarist Dave Grahs, bassist Matt DiRito, guitarist Nick Fuelling and drummer Hayley Cramer. The female presence on the drums sets Pop Evil apart, along with memorable, upbeat lyrics.
The announcement this week of Pop Evil at The Eclectic Room is among several major events booked in Angola in this fall. Rock supegroup Hellyeah will celebrate the life of the band's late drummer Vinnie Paul on Sunday, Nov. 24. Last Saturday, comedian Gallagher splashed watermelon at an almost-capacity crowd.
The Eclectic Room opened last year. The first show in June 2018, rock band Buckcherry, pulled in a huge crowd.
Announcements about upcoming attractions are on The Eclectic Room's Facebook page or by texting "eclectic" to 370370.
