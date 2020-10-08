FORT WAYNE — The Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum has announced a special Veterans and Service Dogs event on Saturday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2122 O’Day Road, Fort Wayne.
Tamara Goodman, a veteran and owner of her own service dog, is the organizer of this one-day event.
“As a board member of Our Turn to Serve, it’s important to have this day of training and fellowship. There will be a total of eight veterans with their service dogs,” Goodman said. “It’s a great way to stay connected and sharpen training skills between the service dogs and the veterans. It’s kind of bivouac for both. We’ll have a cookout, walk the property and have great camaraderie with everyone in attendance.”
Other OTTS board members will also be attending. OTTS is a local not-for-profit organization that services a 10-county area assisting veterans with PTSD or other service-related trauma by providing them with trained service dogs.
“Veterans who are seeking help through the local VA are ultimately paired with a service dog. After collaborating with counselors from the VA and identifying the needs of the veteran, the dog and veteran must complete an extensive year-long training program with proper testing to receive final certification to ensure a successful match between both the veteran and the service dog,” said David Harris, president of OTTS. Training costs are $10,000 per dog.
All veterans and the general public are invited to attend Saturday’s event.
For more information on service dogs for veterans contact Lori Garrett at the VA or email lori.garrett@va.gov to get started.
