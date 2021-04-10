So we have focused on Jesus, we have celebrated the empty tomb, and the question is, “Now What?”
1 John 2:6 states, “Whoever claims to live in him must live as Jesus did.” The beauty of Lent is that many of us have been focusing on Jesus. That will be of great help as we live as “Easter People.”
What are “Easter People?” Well, this is the good stuff that should get us excited in life. Easter People believe in Jesus, have said yes and believe he came. Not only do we believe he came, we believe he was persecuted, died, was buried and rose from the dead. There is even more. We believe that he gifted us with the spirit, and we have an opportunity to share the good news. Many of you are reading this, and your heart just sank because you are convinced you cannot talk about faith or show your faith.
Jesus said in the Gospel of John our second step as Easter People. John 13: 34-35 “A new commandment I give you; Love one another. As I have loved you, so you also must love one another. By this, everyone will know that you are My disciples if you love one another.”
Easter People believe in Jesus.
Easter People love.
There is an excellent book about love languages. If you have never read the book, “The 5 Love Languages by Gary Chapman,” do yourself a favor and read the book. He explains we speak in love languages in the book as we give love and how we receive love. So as Christians, our love language has been presented to us on how we are to speak. I think we can break it down into three basic steps.
Love Jesus. The overflow of loving Jesus truly changes us. Love Jesus!
One of the things we notice when we love Jesus is that He loved others by spending time with people. As Jesus was spending time with people, he listened to what they said. So many times, we hear to get our point across. It is almost as if internally, we are saying, “stop talking so I can talk about me!” Truly listening is loving on others. Be mindful, full of grace, and be approachable.
We serve and are sincere. When we serve others, we are resembling Jesus. Jesus showed us that no job or task is too small to do for others.
1 John 4:7 tells us, “Dear friends, let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God.”
Jesus did just come for us to be saved. He came to show us how to love! If we want to love more, we have to be close to God. All those things we have been doing during Lent we need to be doing now! We have faith and action. Believe in Jesus and love as well as you can.
