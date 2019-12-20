Naturally fermented products share an interesting trait; yeast converts sugars into carbon dioxide and alcohol. Yeast dies at a point the alcohol becomes too high.
With yeast that are normally associated with beer, those yeast die around 8-12% alcohol by volume. Wine yeast survive to 14-18% ABV. The very process that yeast thrives on is also its toxic ending. This is why most traditional, old world beers tend to be 4-6% ABV and wines tend to be 11-13% ABV.
According to The Oxford Companion to Beer, the Hürlimann Brewery was established in Zürich, Switzerland in 1836. Not a brewery of significance until it was passed on to Albert Hürlimann, a scientist and yeast specialist.
Born in 1857, Albert used his knowledge from working at other breweries, as well as his family brewery, to learn more about the production and cultivation of lager yeast, particularly to create yeast strains that were resistance to the toxicity of alcohol. Brewers today still use a specific yeast to create high-alcohol lagers named the Hürlimann strain.
Albert passed away in 1934, but production remained in the family through the 1990’s. The most significant beer to come from Hürlimann Brewing was first released in 1979, known as Samichlaus (Santa Claus). A special beer only brewed once a year on December 6th, St. Nicholas’ Day, this 14% ABV doppelbock was known as the strongest beer in the world for 15 years. Intense, malty, spicy and loaded with dark, dried plum notes, this beer could age for 10-20 years with its complex flavors changing radically over time.
Following a merger with the Swiss brewing company Feldschlosschen in 1996, the Hürlimann Brewery closed for good in 1997, marking the end of Samichlaus production in Switzerland. Following a three-year hiatus and Feldschlosschen being purchased by Danish brewing conglomerate Carlsberg Group, the rights to Samichlaus was acquired by Austrian brewery Schloss Eggenberg in 2000.
Today, Schloss Eggenberg (Eggenberg Castle Brewing) is producing four different styles of Samichlaus. The Samichlaus Classic is most similar to the original Swiss produced Samichlaus. Red brown in color, spicy nose, malt sweetness balanced with a strong hopping.
The other three styles are not annually produced, but vintage bottles can sometimes be found in dark corners of beer bars or retailers. The first was Samichlaus Hell (Santa Claus light color). Straw to orange in color, much lighter malt flavor like toffee and toasted sugar, the spicy hop notes come through stronger on this beer.
Samichlaus Barrique (Santa Claus Barrel) takes the classic Samichlaus and uses oak barrels to age the beer, either Chardonnay or whiskey barrels, lending wood and acidic notes to the beer. This is truly a complex beer.
Samichlaus Schwartz (Santa Claus Black) is like the classic Samichlaus, with more intense coffee and chocolate flavors, plus stronger notes of Kletzenbrot (fruit cake) than the classic. The beer pours almost pitch black with a white, frothy head. This is a lot of flavor to wrap your mouth around.
These are very unique beers and absolutely not for the craft or imported beer novice. There have been quite a few beers that are stronger over the last 25 years, however, the history, tradition and attention to detail still makes Samichlaus a beer of significance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.