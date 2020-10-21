ORLAND — The fourth annual Orland American Legion Auxiliary craft show will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Legion, 211 S. Bronson St., Orland.
The event starts at 9 a.m. and will run through 3 p.m.
A variety of vendors will be assembled in the Legion hall. Items range from macrame to homemade signs. Orland's own Warped Sisters will share their weaving skills and JoJo's Creations will display custom decorations. New vendors from Fort Wayne are the Young Creators, featuring diverse crafts made by area youth.
"I just love it when kids get involved," said show organizer Suzy Porter, auxiliary vice president.
Tables will be placed 6 feet apart for adequate social distancing and masks must be worn in the hall. Because of the distancing requirements, a limited number of vendors will be allowed.
Local vendors interested in displaying at the craft show are asked to contact Porter at 577-5472.
Along with shopping, guests can also purchase lunch. The Orland Sons of the American Legion will be cooking up the food. Sliders and Freedom Fries can be purchased for just 75 cents and coney dogs cost $1.25.
"It's fun. It's cheap," said Porter, encouraging everyone to take a little time to visit.
The American Legion Auxiliary is the world’s largest women’s patriotic service organization. The Orland auxiliary supports the Orland American Legion post and its causes.
