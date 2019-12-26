MARSHALL, Michigan — The Franke Center of Marshall invites film buffs to the second Annual Wolf Tree Film Festival, which will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25.
In its second year, Wolf Tree will showcase films set in the Great Lakes region or that include themes or topics related to the region, as well as the work of filmmakers who reside or grew up near the Great Lakes. The festival will include screenings of each selected film, a question and answer session with select filmmakers, an awards presentation, a networking mixer and a toast to the filmmakers. All screenings will be open to the public.
This year will feature film industry pro Sebastian Twardosz, who will lead discussions for the evening and be present to talk with filmmakers during an invitation-only dinner.
Twardosz has been very fortunate to work with leading companies in both film and television for the past 25 years. He is the founding partner of Savant Artists, which advises and represents emerging filmmakers and content creators. Clients have produced films which premiered at all of the major film festivals including Sundance, SXSW, Tribeca, Telluride and Toronto and which were released by most of the leading distributors theatrically and in all media. He is also the host of The Insiders, a web series about the business of Hollywood.
The Wolf Tree Film Festival takes place in historic Marshall, Michigan, a small town with a vibrant artistic community. Hosted by the Franke Center for the Arts and Marshall’s Youngish Professionals Committee, the festival is held at Franke Center, originally a church built in 1921, now an arts complex that is the proud home of world-class concerts, inspiring theater, and award-winning movies.
Marshall resident Kristine Morse is looking forward to the festival’s second year.
“I walked away from the first Wolf Tree Film Festival inspired by the films and proud that Marshall hosted it,” she said. “How cool is it that our small town has a film festival?”
The lore of Marshall’s Wolf Tree is one of a lone, prominent tree, with a stately position in the middle of what is now Mansion Street. Perched high between its large oak branches was a platform, where it is said a sentry, seeking the faint glow of eyes — wolves’ eyes — would sit, eager to protect his village from the threats hidden in the darkness below. The legend continues that the first person to stay in Marshall sought refuge in the heights of this same tree, as wolves and bears would roam the dirt lanes and forests of what would soon become downtown Marshall. It is a wild history, a bold story, and a great homage to the films that will be featured at this exciting event.
For tickets and more information about the festival, please visit frankecenterforthearts.org.
