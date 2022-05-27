KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Farmers Market will open Saturday for the summer from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. Fork and Fiddle will begin serving food at 10 a.m.
The market will continue every Saturday through Labor Day weekend, offering a flower market, locally grown produce from the farmers community, and locally made art and crafts.
Heartland Karaoke is the third and final concert in the CLC’s series, will take place Thursday, June 30, at 7 p.m. Heartland Sings vocalists will take the audience through decades of music, performing singles with a professional instrumental combo.
Kids Woodshop will have children making a functional bird hours on June 14 at 6 p.m. Kids Pottery: Lanterns will have children ages 8-14 making ceramic lanterns in The Pottery studio. On June 15, 22 and 29 at 4:30 p.m.
A card making class on June 6 at 5 p.m. will teach participants how to make vibrant greeting cards for any occasion.
Here are other classes and programs for June at the CLC”
Culinary Arts
Cooking with Dad-Nachos: June 21 at 6 p.m. spent quality time with Dad and make irresistible nachos.
Meal Prep-Vegetable Lo Mein: June 6 at 6 p.m. Join Kendallville Public Library to learn how to make vegetable lo mein.
Homemade Chips: June 15 11 a.m. Learn how to make a variety of chips, including turnip, apple and other vegetables and fruits
Cleaner Eating: June 9 and 16, 5 p.m. Join with others in making healthy meals with local produce.
Fine arts
Quilt of Valor: June 2 and 9, 5 p.m. Make a patriotic quilt in time for Independence Day.
The Pottery-Throwing Class: Mondays, June 6 to July 11, 9 a.m. Practice basic ceramic wheel throwing techniques.
Charity Quilting: June 18 at 9 a.m. Make quilt tops for Quilts Beyond Borders. No experience is needed.
Kids Growth Chart-Staining 101: June 22 at 5:30 p.m.
T-Shirt Class: June 27 at 1 p.m. Make T-shirts in summer-themed designs using the Cricut.
Jewelry Making: June 23 at 5 p.m. Design a pair of earrings and a necklace with Destiny Yohey, a farmers market vendor.
Wood Welcome Sign: June 28 at 6 p.m. Create a sign to display at home.
Knitting Group: every Thursday at 10 a.m. Gather with others who knit or crochet to do projects and share ideas and information.
Health & Wellness
Yoga & Breakfast: June 23 at 7 a.m. for morning yoga and a hot breakfast afterward.
Go to www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org or call 260-544-3455 for more information or to register for programs.
