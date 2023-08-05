LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Public Library and its branches in Topeka and Shipshewana have added movie screenings and support for caregivers to its August schedule of programs.
Caregivers’ Circle is Thursday, Aug. 10, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at LaGrange Town Park, North Mountain Street, LaGrange; and Thursday, Aug. 24, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Howe Town Park, 443 4th St., Howe. Taking care of an aging or ill loved one can be overwhelming. Take time to get out of the house, breathe some fresh air, and talk with other people who understand the struggles you face. Find a sitter for an hour and meet at the designated park.
Classic Cinema-Family Time: every Tuesday in August at 2 p.m. at LaGrange. See these movies on these dates: “Cheaper By the Dozen” (1950), Aug. 1; “Houseboat” (1958), Aug. 8; “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies” (1958), Aug. 15; “The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band” (1968), Aug. 22; and “Yours, Mine and Ours” (1968), Aug. 29. The movie and popcorn are free and recommended for viewers age 12 and older.
For more information and the latest updates go to lagrange.lib.in.us or call 463-2841. Here is the remaining schedule for August.
Preschool Story Time (newborn to age 5): The theme is Dinosaurs. Story Time meets every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at LaGrange; every Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Shipshewana; and every Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Topeka.
Second Saturday Book Club: Saturday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m. at LaGrange. Discuss “Krakatoa: The Day the World Exploded” by Simon Winchester. The legendary eruption of the volcano-island of Krakatoa has become a byword for a cataclysmic disaster. Beyond the purely physical horrors of the event, the eruption changed the world in more ways than could possibly be imagined. Readers age 16 and older are welcome. Copies of the book are available at LaGrange Library’s Adult Desk.
Teen Games (grades 6-12): Monday, Aug. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at LaGrange County. Register for games by calling or online on the library’s website. Note that the time is extended to complete longer games. Learn new non-electronic games and play the favorites while snacking and chatting with other teens.
Elementary Book Club (grades 1-3): Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 4 p.m. at LaGrange. Discuss “Boxcar Children and the Hundred Year Mystery,” do a fun activity, and get the next book club selection. Sign up by checking out the book to read for the month in the youth department.
Middle Grade Book Club (grades 4-7): Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 4 p.m. at LaGrange. Discuss “The Penderwicks,” do a fun activity, and get the next book club selection. Sign up by checking out the book to read for the month in the youth department.
Patchwork Trails: Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. at Marion’s Woods, an ACRES Preserve, 805 Calvary Lane, Angola. Patchwork Trails combines exercise, education, friendship, and fun for all ages. Each walk will showcase the seasonal beauty unique to each property. Look at what’s blooming, what’s singing, what’s flying, and what’s underfoot. Leslie Arnold of LaGrange County Parks & Recreation will lead the walks. No fees or registration are required, just meet at the designated starting point.
Make & Take with Deb-Design and Make Your Own Earrings: Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m., at LaGrange for age 12 and older. Design and make four sets of earrings from different materials such as leather, paper, wire and beads. All materials and tools are provided. The cost is $20 per person. Registration and a non-refundable $10 deposit are due at the Adult Services Desk by Aug. 9.
Mehndi with Jen-Henna Body Art: Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon at LaGrange. Learn the history, culture and science of henna from Jen Schafer. Then look through her design books and choose a design. Jen will apply it in minutes and it will last for weeks (with proper skin care). Minors must either attend with a parent or have a signed permission slip. Children younger than 5 shouldn’t use henna (it’s not dangerous, they are just too wiggly) Space is limited so registration is required. Register at the Adult Services Desk or call 463-2841, extension 1030.
Movie and Popcorn Night: Friday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. for all ages at LaGrange. See Disney’s “Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania,” rated PG. Free popcorn provided; bring your own covered drink if desired.
Cookbook Club: Saturday, Aug. 26, at 11a.m. at LaGrange. Cookbook Club is a great way to meet new people and try new foods. Check out the cookbook of the month at LaGrange’s Adult Services Desk. Choose a recipe, cook it, and bring it to the Cookbook Club carry-in. Cookbook Club meets on the fourth Saturday of each month. Plates, silverware, coffee and tea are provided; families are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.