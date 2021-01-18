KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City have scheduled February youth activities at one or both locations.
Family Storytime: Mondays, Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at both library locations
Family Storytime kicks off in February and runs through May with some bonus materials from our wonderful partners! Each Monday, stop in to pick up a themed kit that connects you with our online resources and encourages you and your child to Read, Sing, Create, Explore and Investigate!
The second week of each month, there will be an added daily joy activity brought to us from the Before5 organization.
The third week of each month you’ll get special SparKit! materials brought to us through Early Childhood Alliance and a grant from the Cole Foundation.
Complete the activities at home and share them with the library. Kits are available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last, at both library locations.
Read & Watch: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Teens in grades 6-12 may stop in starting Feb. 2 to grab a copy of “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.” Then, join us on February 24th to watch the movie and have some snacks!
Heart Puzzles: Take & Make for Grades K-5 Wednesday, Feb. 3 at both library locations. Pick up a blank heart puzzle to decorate by coloring, drawing, or Modge-Podging your favorite picture on top. Kits are available, first come, first served, while supplies last for grades K-5.
Dungeons & Dragons: Fridays, Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Come play D&D each Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. This is open to teens in grades 6-12, and is limited to 10 players.
DIY Photo Stand: Take & Make Project for Teens Wednesday, Feb. 10, at both library locations. Grab a kit to make your own clay and wire photo stand. These kits are available to teens on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.
Tooth Fairy Kit: Take & Make for Youth Grades K-5, Wednesday, Feb. 17, at both library locations. Pick up your own tooth fairy kit. Kits are for grades K-5 and can be picked up at either library location and are available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.
Buggles: Take & Make for Grades K-5, Wednesday, Feb. 24 at both library locations. Stop in a grab a kit to make your very own Buggles! Each kit contains supplies for you to make 3 little buddies! Kits are available, first come, first served, while supplies last. Open to grades K-5.
Read & Watch the Movie: “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”, Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 4 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Join the library to watch the movie and have some snacks! This event is open to teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required. *Be sure to pick up the book to read beginning Feb. 2. The movie runs 2 hours, 7 minutes.
