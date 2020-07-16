With safety first and fun close behind, one of northeast Indiana’s most anticipated family-focused events — KidCity — will be happening on its regularly scheduled date — the first Saturday of August, but not at the 4-H fairgrounds in Kendallville.
Beginning at 10 a.m. Aug. 1, the public libraries in Albion, Kendallville, Rome City, Avilla, Ligonier and Cromwell will begin distributed 1,000 backpacks with activities for kids pre-school through middle school age.
Because COVID-19 remains a public health threat, and physical distancing saves lives, the event will not be concentrated at the fairgrounds.
Instead:
• Volunteers at Noble County’s six libraries will distribute KidCity backpacks to families who stay in their cars.
• Activities will highlight various locations throughout Noble County.
• Kids will have Aug. 1-8 to complete activities.
“We had to revise our KidCity 2020 plans,” Becky Calhoun, coordinator. “Holding a live event (at the fairgrounds) with more than 100 vendors and 5,000 folks in attendance on Aug. 1 is simply not a responsible thing to do given the current conditions.
“However, we have designed a ‘mini’ version of KidCity that will have minimal contact and still meet our mission and primary goals of connecting families/individuals with community resources, businesses, groups, etc. that support learning, personal growth and healthy living.”
Traditionally, KidCity has used what it called neighborhoods to group activities at various locations throughout the fairgrounds. This year, as in the past, the five neighborhoods will be health/fitness, communication/literacy, science/environment, community/civic and arts/culture — but they won’t be at the fairgrounds.
KidCity organizers are asking partners to help by providing engaging/interactive activity/information kits to be included in 1,000 KidCity backpacks.
Kits from each neighborhood and a “passport” page will be put into the backpacks; contents of the backpacks will vary.
On Aug. 1 backpacks will be distributed on a first come basis beginning at 10 a.m. at each library. Kits not distributed by noon will be available inside the library throughout the week.
KidCity passports will include a link to the KidCity Facebook page and a short survey. Kids can post pictures of their completed activities online and answer the survey to be eligible for prizes.
Kids should complete activities and post by Friday, Aug. 7; drawings for prize winners will be on Aug. 8.
Kids without social media and/or internet access can submit paper forms at the libraries.
“We are excited to offer this ‘mini’ version of KidCity as a way to connect our families and local resources,” Calhoun said.
For example, Drug Free Noble County will be putting a Frisbee in the bag to make into a flower along with instructions for Frisbee games for different age groups. For parents, the publication “Shatter the myth” will be included in backpacks.
KPC Media Group is creating summer fun magazines for the backpacks.
In the past, KidCity has attracted participants from 30-35 different ZIP codes. Fewer ZIP codes will be represented this year, but Calhoun said KidCity “may get kids we don’t normally get.”
The five prize packages will be based on exploring family-focused activities and feature items such as tickets to area attractions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.