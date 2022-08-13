Manchester University in North Manchester congratulates 346 undergraduate students who were named to the dean’s list for the spring term.
The students honored are: Kora Beasley of Middlebury, majoring in population health; Isabelle Bishop of Larwill, majoring in elementary education; Kaylee Blough of Huntertown, majoring in psychology; Victoria Blough of Huntertown), majoring in psychology; Jacob Chaffee of Huntertown, majoring in biology-chemistry; Mason Douglas of Howe, majoring in business management; Natalee Gawthrop of Columbia City, majoring in biology-chemistry; Madelyn Hosford of Albion, majoring in history and English; Sara Lake of Albion, majoring in nursing-ABSN; Elizabeth Miller of Columbia City, undeclared major; Macy Miller of Huntertown, majoring in biology-chemistry and global health; Rebecca Rodgers of Huntertown, majoring in social work; Sara Shultz of Churubusco, majoring in social work; Lauren Smith of Columbia City, majoring in business management; Ana Wahll of LaGrange, majoring in chemistry, educational studies; Noah Willson of Columbia City, majoring in Master of Accountancy; Skylar Wingard of Howe, majoring in biology-chemistry; and Ryan Worman of Albion, majoring in educational studies;
At the end of each semester, the Office of Academic Affairs publishes the Dean’s List. Students earning a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades are included on the dean’s list. Students with more than one hour of Incomplete or Not Recorded grades at the end of the semester are not eligible for list. This list includes those in the accelerated program to earn a bachelor of science in nursing.
Manchester University (formerly Manchester College) is a private liberal arts university associated with the Church of the Brethren and two campuses, one in North Manchester and another in Fort Wayne, Indiana The university’s main campus is in North Manchester with the Fort Wayne campus hosting the university’s pharmacy and pharmacogenomics programs. Total enrollment is approximately 1,600 students.
Collegiate notes publishes academic honors earned by area university students.
Colleges and universities submit information about academic achievements according to the scholastic standards set and maintained by the universities.
