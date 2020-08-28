Read Second Corinthians 8:1–15
Let’s face it, today’s world is so confusing that there are a lot of questions that need to be answered and nobody has those answers. Yes, they may have some, but are they the right answers that we are looking for?
Many of us are looking for joy in today’s times. Some are looking for joy in a variety of ways which include defining rules and regulations; being selfish about a number of things; looking for relief by the means of substances, sexual experiences or bullying others to believe the way that we do. But we need to ask ourselves, does this really bring us joy when it’s all said and done?
Many are looking to find joy somehow and somewhere in their lives and are coming up empty. They look at COVID-19, the political world and all of its arguments and promises/broken promises, the dismantling of family units, the riots and demonstrations, the injustices in the racial tensions. Is it any wonder why people are searching for joy in the mist of everything? Where do we see any sort of joy in this?
In this particular passage, Paul is talking about church who is able to give far exceedingly than ever expected. I use this passage not to entice you to give financially to the church (but if God is leading you to do so, please give to the church/charity of your choice) but to give what is on your heart to whoever God leads you to. And as you give of yourself, whether it be financially, socially, physically (as far as acts of service), emotionally (as far as giving unconditional love and support, being a person of encouragement, and so on), mentally and of course spiritually, you are creating joy. And when I say creating joy, I am not just referring the joy that you bring to others in service and in love — it goes far greater than this!
As we see and know that our actions grace, mercy, unconditional love, forgiveness, acceptance, the giving of hope, making of that person feel valued and loved and accepted for who they are instead of what they perceive us wanting of them to become can bring joy to ourselves. The same time, we are honoring God by serving him in the same way that Jesus has served us and continues to serve us.
I cannot speak for everybody but only myself. The reason that I do all that I do as a pastor of my church, in the social work that I do, the way that I serve all that I do, I do only because of what God has instilled in me through Jesus’ example and salvation for me. Everything I do is because of the gifts and talents that Jesus has bestowed upon me to bring joy and restoration to all those around. Jesus is shown me the importance of reaching out to everyone who feels unreachable; like I once was. I find great joy in not only serving and bringing them joy; I find joy in bringing joy to God through my faithfulness to His calling.
Is it hard to find joy in today’s world? Absolutely not, as long as you know where your focus is. During the recent storm of Hurricane Laura, people are looking at the great devastation that the storm has left behind. And even though the storm has left great devastation; many people are thankful that it wasn’t as bad as many thought it would be. People are counting their blessings that the storm did not produce the death toll that it could have. People are thankful to be alive because they know material things can be replaced; lives cannot. So they find great joy even in the mist of devastation.
I do not know what you personally are going through; you may be going through some horrific time seems to be overwhelming to you. And if you keep your eyes fixated on the storms that are in your life, you will miss out on the joy set are forever present. You will miss out on the important things in life because you’re so fixated on the troubles that surround you instead of the many blessings of joy and peace that surrounds even that very chaos that you feel consumed by at the present time.
In the Gospels, there is the account of Jesus walking on the water in the mist of a great storm. The disciples were in fear for their lives and then they saw Jesus coming towards the boat. Peter wanted to go out to Jesus and Jesus told him to come out to Him. As long as Jesus and Peter’s eyes were locked together, Peter was able to also walk on the water. He was receiving the blessing of having peace in the midst of the most violent storm. However, when Peter took his eyes off of Jesus and noticed the storm, Peter began to sink. This is what happens to each and every one of us when we take our eyes off for the joy that Jesus brings us and focus on the problems at hand. So my question to you is this: if you can’t find the joy, are you willing to make the joy happen in your life? Are you willing to use the gifts and talents that God has empower you with to make the difference not only in your life; but the lives of others? It doesn’t matter how big or small you think your gift is; the giving of yourself is the gift that this world needs.
Please join me in making this world a better place and if we can’t find the joy in it — let us make the joy in the world.
