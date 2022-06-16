KENDALLVILLE — Two scholarship recipients were guests at a recent meeting of Alpha Chapter of Tri Kappa.
Alpha scholarship chairman Alisa Bloom introduced Andrew Johns and Zachary Isaac. Johnson, the Academic Scholarship winner, will attend Purdue University to study aerospace engineering. Zackary Isaac, winner of the Impact Award, will study computer-aided design and machining at Ivy Tech.
Each member was asked to wear a hat of her choice to the meeting. President Dianne Trees explained that the hats signify “Hats Off” to the Alpha Associate members for volunteering 2,371 ½ hours at 22 different locations, and “Hats Off” for surviving a year of her laid-back meetings.
The philanthropy committee, led by Nancy Diggins and Deb Hockley, passed around a donation basket for Families For Freedom.
Rosie Barnum of the fine arts project reminded members of the wall pocket project at the CLC on June 16 and 23 at 10 a.m. at a cost of $35. Kathryn Gaff is the instructor.
Gwen Christensen, chairman of the mental health committee, thanked the chapter for 34 years of supporting Pin Busters.
The chapter will sell popcorn on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Kendallville Car Show.
Meetings will resume Sept. 7 after the summer break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.