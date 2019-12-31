These children were born recently at New Eden Care Center:
Nolan Jace, a boy, was born Dec. 26 to Joel and Doris (Weaver) Miller, Shipshewana.
Caleb Michael, a boy, was born Dec. 26 to Ervin and Ruth C. (Yoder) Lehman, Topeka.
Tyler David, a boy, was born Dec. 26 to Leroy and Brenda (Miller) Helmuth, Shipshewana.
Emily Grace, a girl, was born Dec. 30 to Leonard and Doris Bontrager of Topeka. She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and has a sibling, Arlin.
Her grandparents are Alvin and Loretta Bontrager of Topeka, and Mervin and Naomi Lehman of Shipshewana. Her paternal great-grandparents are Daniel and Ida Bontrager, and Elmer and Katie Mast, all of LaGrange.
