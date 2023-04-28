KENDALLVILLE — The Sheri Berhalter Art Show, named for a former East Noble art teacher, is seeing a renaissance this year at the high school, after a hiatus in the pandemic years.
The art show opens Friday night in the lobby of the Cole Auditorium in conjunction with the spring play, “Bright Star.” The community is invited to explore the art show during the play’s intermission, and view art produced by students from freshman to senior.
Tickets for “Bright Star” are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. Admission is free to view the art show.
“We want to give students a chance to show off their work, and for the community to see how creative the students are,” said Jessica Hull, the East Noble art teacher who organized the show.
The art show will feature works in a variety of media, including ceramics, painting, sculpture, digital photography, graphic design, and AP Studio work.
Hull said the annual art show previously included work from students in kindergarten through senior, but this year’s show will feature only the work of high school students.
“This is the first time to pair the show with a play,” Hull said. “We had paired it with a concert before.”
For seniors Jenna Trout and Micah Weller, it’s a chance to finally show their creative work. The show has been on pause for their entire high school careers, until now.
Trout and Weller are also students at Impact Institute, fetting real-world experience in the creative department at the News Sun.
Sharon Berhalter, known as Sheri, died unexpectedly in January 2002 after teaching 25 years at East Noble, according to KPC archives. She also taught pottery classes at Freedom Academy.
