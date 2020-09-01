MSD meeting for home-schooled disabled
ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County will host a meeting for parents who home school students with disabilities on Monday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m.
The consultation will be conducted in the third-floor seminar room of McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St., Angola. Participants are asked to wear a mask or other face covering into the building and meeting.
Special education rules require that public schools hold a consultation session with parents of home-schooled students who have a disability or suspected of having a disability that reside in the school district’s area.
For details, call 665-2854, ext. 1303.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.