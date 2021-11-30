Wayne Center Elementary School
First Trimester
All A’s
Third Grade: Ember Capps, Aubrey Kammerer, Leah Rouch, Adelyn Slone, Adelynn Bateman, Korbin Borders, Bella Bortner, Isabelle Deskins, Easton Hamil, CC Knox, Kali Spaw, Shaylin Newhall and Violet Scott
Fourth Grade: Arianna Howell, Paiton Woods and Zachary Starry
Fifth Grade: Allison Shearer, Elizabeth Walkup, James Deveau, Kyndra Krontz, Emmy Oburn and Owen Will
All A’s and B’s
Third Grade: Braylyn Burrington, Lillian Byler, Isaiah Creech, Brylee Herron, Alexis McGregor, Cameron McGregor, Madison Molargik, Colton Pontius, Bentley Swary, Aiden Treager, Travis Tucker and Kimber Bolen
Fourth Grade: Brealee Becker, Boston Charles, Graycen Faherty, Devin Gibbons, Lydia Swogger, Adam Hicks, Corinne Murphy, Graham Pyle, Carleigh Aumsbaugh, Beau Bolen, Emma Felger, Mollie Forbes, Brantley Hindenlang, Eve Mettert, Lincoln James, Cay O’Leary, Zane Pankop, Lilly Ruse, Jose Villarreal and Jeremiah Wade
Fifth Grade: Kennedy David, Jayden Easterday, Tyler Leighty, Trinity Greenwalt, Sydnee Hillier, Jaedyn Diehm, Stella Hanson, Maddison Harlan, Adrian Montoya, Joey Petersen, Bailey Ruse, Ayrton Streich, Ahydan Wabika and Chloe Watson-Ray
All B’s
Fifth Grade: Samantha Farmer and Sophia Richardson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.