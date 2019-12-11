These children were recently born at New Eden Care Center:
Jayna Elizabeth, a girl, was born Dec. 8 to Leland and Sue (Lehman) Bontrager, LaGrange.
Jakobi Garrett, a boy, was born Dec. 8 to Lyle and Beth (Yoder) Lehman, Goshen,
Ella Ranae, a girl, was born Dec. 9 to Marion and Linda (Troyer) Schwartz, Middlebury.
Jason Floyd, a boy, was born to David and Sarah Miller of Wolcottville.
Ava Lorraine, a girl, was born to David and Wanda (Schlabach) Yoder of Shipshewana.
Lydia Kate, a girl, was born Dec. 6 6o William and Rachel (Farmwald) Yoder of Shipshewana.
Jaylen Luke, a boy, was born Dec. 4 to Danny and Elnora (Miller) Yoder, Topeka.
Kenlin Luke, a boy, was born Dec. 4 to Ryan and Marlene (Miller) Miller, Topeka.
Jalen Carl, a boy, was born Dec. 3 to Lavon and Cheryl (Chupp) Lehman, Goshen.
Brent Javin, a boy, was born Dec. 3 to Bryan and LuAnn (Beechy) Miller, Shipshewana.
Derek Merle, a boy, was born Dec. 2 to Mark and Marilyn (Herschberger) Hochsteetler, Topeka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.