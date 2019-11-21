First Trimester All A’s
Third Grade: Cooper Mase, Brayden Mills, Hayden Mortimore and Silverio Ruvalcaba.
Fourth Grade: Courtney Beiswanger and Cheyenne Miller.
Fifth Grade: Muhsana Abdullah and Kyanne Bailey.
All A’s and B’s
Third Grade: Saleh Alomari, Mason Combs, Breanna Garrett, Jack Graves, Khloe Hardesty, Reim Mohsen, Briana Pilz, Macie Wickliffe and Autumn Workman.
Fourth Grade: Abdualle Aezah, Thabtah Al-Bahal, Camila Gregory, Braxton Hardesty, Laney Ritchie, Cole Shepherd and Gabriel Weaver.
Fifth Grade: Abdulhakeem Abdullah, Nasser Alomari, Abdulla Awf, Evelyn Chairez-Castaneda, Lucas Conley, Easton Kline and Gabriella Priddy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.