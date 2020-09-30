ANGOLA — Steuben County Extension encourages those with diabetes to take the Dining With Diabetes Challenge.
The four-week, e-mail-based program will focus on self care and how to build support systems. Registration is required by Oct. 26. The challenge starts Nov. 2.
Dining With Diabetes is a National Extension Working Groups project, facilitated through extension entities in Kansas, Idaho and Mississippi and Purdue University in Indiana.
The program is for diabetics or those at risk for diabetes and their caregivers, but could also be helpful to anyone interested in diabetes or friends and family of a diabetic.
During 2016-17, the program was presented 33 times in 26 Indiana counties to 361 people. This fall, it is being provided in a virtual format due to concerns about COVID-19.
Participants will receive two emails a week from Extension faculty. There will be information about diabetes health practices, recipes, goal setting and resources. Facilitators will share new approaches. Participants will receive virtual support through a private Facebook group and will be connected with local Extension staff.
The goal is to learn how to lessen the health risks of diabetes on a day-to-day basis.
Diabetes is a disease in which the body's blood glucose, or blood sugar, levels are too high. For those that must monitor their sugar intake, the program will discuss food choices, diet planning, healthy cooking, portion control, medical indicator awareness and healthy activity levels.
According to the Purdue Extension web site, those who have gone through Dining With Diabetes have reported increased knowledge of nutrition and diabetes management, exercising more, eating more fruits and vegetables, increasing dairy intake and practicing healthful cooking and food preparation behaviors more frequently.
